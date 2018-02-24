Home > News > Local >

Makurdi records first rainfall in 2018

In Makurdi Benue capital city records first rainfall in 2018

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) records that that the rain which was preceded by a mild breeze, started at about 10 PM and lasted till 1 AM on Saturday.

  • Published:
Oyedepo’s new advice affects every Nigerian play

Makurdi flood

(channelstv)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Makurdi, the Benue capital city on Friday recorded its first rain fall in 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) records that that the rain which was preceded by a mild breeze, started at about 10 PM and lasted till 1 AM on Saturday.

NAN reports that the rain arrived much earlier than last year when it came in March.

NAN also reports that apart from 2014 which experienced early showers, the rain always set in around March.

NAN reports that the heatwave that had tormented Makurdi residents has eased for a more humid weather with farmers warming for an early commencement of the cropping season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about...bullet

Related Articles

In Benue 3 herders jailed 1 year each for open grazing
JAMB Snake Maid accused of swallowing N36M says she’s innocent
Benue State University VC says students with carry-overs mastermind protest
Money Swallowing Snake 7 JAMB coordinators who told amazing stories of missing funds
Money Eating Snake This is what happened when JAMB staff was quizzed by investigators
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 16, 2018]
Fulani Herdsmen In central Nigeria peace eludes farmers and herders
Pulse Opinion Is government stealing food from IDPs in Benue?
Pulse Opinion How will EFCC investigate snake that swallowed N36M?
Prop of the Week A Snake in JAMB's office is worth 100 Nigerian politicians

Local

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari
Fayose Governor hits at Buhari 2 days after meeting president
Nigerian Army
Insurgency Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration
Hausa children
In Ibadan Hausa Community pledges support for unity of Nigeria
Can Nigeria afford to lose 97 fine soldiers?
Yusuf Buratai COAS inaugurates Army facilities, lauds troops over fight against insurgency