Benue Governor, Ortom said that he confronted the Plateau state Governor and he denied saying it.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has debunked reports that his Plateau state counterpart, Simon Lalong warned him against implementing the anti-grazing law in his state.

Governor Ortom had earlier signed the anti-grazing bill into law, following several clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

A move which herdsmen in Benue state vowed to resists, describing the law as obnoxious and a recipe for anarchy.

Speaking on Lalong’s comment, the Benue Governor, Ortom said that he confronted the Plateau state Governor and he denied saying it.

Governor Ortom also said "Yesterday, somebody drew my attention that he (Lalong) made a comment that he warned me not to implement the law and I was wondering if my colleague from Plateau state could say that; so I called him and he told me he did not say it.

“But later, when I watched it on Channels Television, I tried to get back to him (but) he did not pick my call… I wanted to remind him, when I finally confirmed that he said it, that the last time I went to Jos for a thanksgiving service in one of the churches, on my way back I felt like paying homage to him and I did, and he told me that he was under pressure to also enact that law and that he’s going to do it.

“He told me himself; so coming back to say that, I don’t understand but all the same, let us leave all these things.

“Even if he had warned me, it was beyond me. It’s about Benue state and I’m not talking of Plateau state."

Benue People want anti-grazing law

Speaking further on the issue raised regarding the anti-grazing law in Benue state, Ortom said “The law is what the Benue people want. Is there any person in Benue that’s against this law? The answer is no. I consulted widely and it originated from the people themselves.”

He also vowed that there is no going back on the Benue state anti-grazing law.

Cattle breeders call for modification of Benue anti-grazing law

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), the umbrella body of cattle breeders, Usman Ngelzerma has said that the law must be modified for the sake of peace in Benue state.

This is coming after many people were reportedly killed following several clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Benue state.

MACBAN in its response to the attacks, defended the actions of its members, saying that they were protecting themselves from cattle thieves.

