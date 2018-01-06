Home > News > Local >

Benue Attacks: Herdsmen group defends members' actions

Benue Attacks Fulani herdsmen defend their actions, say their cows were stolen

Garus Gololo said that his members were protecting themselves from cattle thieves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fulani herdsmen defend their actions, say their cows were stolen play

A herdsman

(ThisDay Newspaper)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The umbrella body of Fulani Herdsmen, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Of Nigeria (MACBAN) has revealed why its members attacked some communities in Benue state.

According to The Nation Online, the leader of the group in Benue state, Garus Gololo said that his members were protecting themselves from cattle thieves.

Gololo, in an interview with BBC News Pidgin said that 1,000 cows were stolen from his members as they were relocating to Taraba state.

Also speaking on the issue, the Assistant Secretary of MACBAN, Benue state chapter, Ibrahim Galma said that his members need to be sensitised on the new anti-grazing law in the state.

According to Daily Post, Galma said “We must continue to sensitize the herder, you know that our level of education is another challenge but there is always a solution to every problem. Government has to invest in advocacy and sensitization to prepare the herdsmen.

“Like I said earlier, we could start with semi ranching system backed with intensive sensitization of the herdsmen, gradually we will get to full ranching which I also believe is a good model for breeding cows but we could take it one step after another until it is fully achieved. I have nothing against ranching as a person because it is the best way to go but let’s not do it overnight.

ALSO READ: Benue governor, Samuel Ortom escapes mob attack

“It could be introduced gradually with aggressive campaign and sensitization. Ranching is the best way to go but we need the enabling environment for it to be a reality. The Federal government has to step in for it to work. I believe that at the end of the day the issue would be permanently addressed.

“In Benue state at the moment we are also faced with the challenge of abiding strictly by the provisions of the Open Grazing Prohibition Law. Our people are yet to get used to the new law because of our literacy level so we will need a loot of sensitization and advocacy.”

Fulani group condemns Benue killings

Meanwhile, a Fulani socio-cultural group known as Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has condemned the recent attacks in Benue state.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Alhaji Yusuf Ardo said the perpetrators should be arrested.

Ardo also said “We are peace loving people, we believe in love for one another. Any Fulani pastoralist that doesn’t believe in peace is not part of us.”

Police charge 6 Fulani herdsmen suspects to court

The Benue State Police Command has also arraigned six Fulani herdsmen who are suspected to be connected to the violent attacks in the state on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

According to reports, some men, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked some communities in Benue state recently.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kaduna-Abuja Rail El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buharibullet
2 Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not...bullet
3 Kachikwu 'No plans to increase fuel price,' Minister insistsbullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Idris IGP says Nigeria is "well secure", urges Nigerians to pray
Atiku Ex-VP not financier of Miyetti Allah – Media aide
Benue Attacks Police charge 6 Fulani herdsmen suspects to court
Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State
Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not human enough
Herdsmen Youth organisation advises FG to licence group as professionals
David Mark EFCC questions ex-Senate President again over N5.4b campaign funds

Local

Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginla
Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginla
NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Benue Attacks NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Thugs burn down Delta state electoral commission office
Delta LG Polls Thugs burn down state electoral commission office
Akwa Ibom Jailbreak: 28 inmates still at large
Akwa Ibom Jailbreak 28 inmates still at large – Prisons boss