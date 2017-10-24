Kwese TV :  Network assures Nigerian subscribers of home grown programmes

Lizzy Amkpa, the General Manager, Kwesé TV Nigeria, a new satellite pay TV network, on Tuesday assured subscribers of home-grown programmes unique to the Nigerian market.

Amkpa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that part of the company’s policy was to integrate more unique home-grown channels into the pay-TV for the Nigerian market.

The TV network, offering subscribers ‘pay-as-you-watch’ options, was recently launched into the Nigerian market.

“We are excited to launch our dynamic content business in Nigeria; a market that we know is hungry for a compelling alternative pay-TV network."

“At Kwesé, we pride ourselves in having selected strong general entertainment and sports programmes lined-up which we believe will be well-received by viewers of all ages including kids, young adults, men and women."

“Our business is premised on the concept of TV anywhere and everywhere, this means we have made our premium content easily accessible across a number of platforms namely linear TV, mobile and digital platforms."

Amkpa explained that full Kwesé TV bouquet offered over 65 channels of pure entertainment with well-known international channels such as CNN International, DreamWorks, DTX, a return of ESPN to the Nigeria market.

Others include U.S based hip hop star Puff Daddy’s Diddy’s REVOLT TV to mention a few and home-grown channels such as Channels TV, TVC News and NTA.

“However, as we continue to work in the market we welcome home-grown initiatives to develop and produce exciting programmes that have never been seen before,’’ she said.

Amkpa maintained that the Nigerian audiences would remain connected to Kwesé with channels such as Africa News, Flow TV, NTA, Islam TV and of course Kwesé Free Sports.

She said that the National Football League among other sports, on Kwesé Sports 1, Kwesé Sports 2 and Kwesé Free Sports was first introduced to Nigerian audiences earlier in the year.

Amkpa said that Kwesé Free Sports ”is Africa’s largest and first Pan-African free-to-air TV channel available in 25 countries, providing premium sporting content to sports fans for free."

“The just concluded 2017 Nigeria Basketball Premier League which was sponsored by Kwesé where Kano Pillars emerged champions of the season was watched and enjoyed by over 25 countries in the continent."

“The channel currently holds exclusive free-to-air rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, the English Premier League and the coming Nigeria-British born boxer, Anthony Joshua’s fight on Oct. 28."

“Basically we are pro-Nigeria and we welcome content developers to develop new programmes and also would welcome new channels that are relatively unique to the Nigeria Market,’’ she said.