A medical doctor of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State, who was recently diagnosed with Lassa Fever, has died.

According to a report by The Cable, the doctor, Idowu Ahmad, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Irrua, Edo State, on Sunday, January 21, 2018 after he was transferred there on Saturday, January 20.

Ahmad was diagnosed with the disease on Friday, January 19 after a laboratory analysis of his blood in Irrua came back positive.

Ahmad was 30 years old when he died.