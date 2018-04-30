Home > News > Local >

Judge sends senior Nigerian lawyer to jail for bribery

Judicial Corruption Judge sends senior Nigerian lawyer to jail for bribery

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Nwobike, has been sent to prison for bribing two judges.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Nwobike, has been sent to prison for bribing two judges play Joseph Nwobike (SAN) sent to prison for bribery (NTA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Nwobike, has been sent to prison on 12-counts after it was alleged that he bribed two judges and other court officials.

He was given no option of fine.

His action is called perversion of the course of justice in legal parlance.

Ruling on the morning of Monday, April 30, 2018, Justice Raliat Adebiyi, sentenced Nwobike to one month imprisonment on each of the 12 counts.

The sentences would however run concurrently.

Nwobike was dragged to court by the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission).

Offering bribes

The EFCC had claimed that Nwobike offered N750,000 and N300,000 in bribe money to Justices Mohammed Yunusa and Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, respectively.

Both judges are federal high court judges.

Counsel to the EFCC, Mr Oyedepo, says the money was allegedly meant to pervert the course of Justice which contravenes section 97 (3) of the criminal code of Lagos State.

"The evidence against the defendant is damning, the court finds that the behaviour of the defendant is unbecoming,” Justice Adebiyi ruled.

Adebiyi continued: “Why does the defendant, a senior member of the bar with juniors and other lawyers, have the need to personally liaise with court registrars? The court finds that the prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant perverted the course of justice by sending text messages to court registrars.”

'Helping sick mother'

In his final arguments, Nwobike’s lead counsel, Mr Akoni (SAN), urged the court to discharge and acquit his client, contending that the EFCC failed to substantiate its allegations against him.

Akoni said contrary to the claim by the EFCC, the N750,000 that Nwobike gave to Justice Yunusa was not a bribe but “for the specific purpose of helping the (sick) mother of the gentleman.”

Akoni also asked the judge to be lenient on his client based off“the fact that the defendant is a first-time offender who has never had any brush with the law before until now.

“He is a senior member of the bar who has conducted himself appropriately, he has run a law firm which has quite a number of practitioners, he is a family man with aged parents and children.

“Your Lordship, we listened to your judgment carefully and ask that a non-custodial sentence be appropriate. He has a lot to offer and I pray that Your Lordship considers this in deciding the nature of punishment to give. I pray the court tempers justice with mercy and impose a very heavy slap on the wrist.”

But the judge thought differently.

Corruption in the temples of justice

In October of 2016, the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested judges in different States of  Nigeria following sting operations.

The arrested judges were subsequently arraigned for corruption.

President Buhari who was elected president largely on the back of a promise to crack down on endemic corruption in Africa’s most populous country, has often cited corruption in the judiciary as a major impediment.

The presidency has listed ridding the bench of corruption as one task that must be accomplished if the entire society has to be rid of widespread corruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 In Enugu Police confirm explosion at residence of Ohaneze President-Generalbullet
2 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes Presidentbullet
3 Melaye Conflicting details emerge on how Dino escaped from SARS vehiclebullet

Related Articles

Mohammed Yunusa Court adjourns trial of judge until March 9
EFCC Anti-graft commission arraigns Justice Yinusa over corruption allegations
Joseph Nwobike N750,000 not a bribe, but 'assistance' to judge, says SAN
N2.6bn Fraud “You have a case to answer” court tells Akpobolokemi, others
Joseph Nwobike Why I gave out money to judges - SAN explains

Local

Buhari's aide faults Obama for lack of support on Boko Haram
Obama Buhari's aide faults ex-US president for lack of support on Boko Haram
Court grants interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan's property
Patience Jonathan Court grants interim forfeiture of ex-first lady's property
How thousands of young Nigerians get their hands on codeine
Codeine How thousands of young Nigerians get their hands on drug
No, Buhari isn’t 1st African president to visit Trump at White House
Fact Check No, Buhari isn’t 1st African president to visit Trump at White House