Ibrahim Idris: Itse Sagay condemns Senate's resolution

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has condemned the vote of no confidence passed on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The Inspector General of Police reportedly refused to appear before the Senate thrice.

The lawmakers also declared that Idris is unfit to hold any public office both within and outside the country.

Idris’ three strikes

The IGP had failed to show up on Thursday, April 26, 2018, following his trip to Bauchi, during President Buhari's visit to the state.

Idris also did not give any reason for refusing to appear before the Senate on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the police boss was not at the Red chambers according to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who said he got the information from the Clerk of the Senate.

Sagay fires back

Sagay, in a statement obtained from Independent, said that the Senate has shown that they are enemies of Nigeria’s democracy and not the Police IG.

The PACAC chairman also said that Idris did not shun the Senate, adding that the police boss sent someone to represent him.

“Absolutely not! I don’t think the IGP has constituted himself as enemy of our democracy.

“It is the conduct of the senate that constitutes danger to democracy because of the way they frequently abandon their constitutional responsibilities and move en masse to engage in solidarity visits to their individual members who are undergoing trial in hospitals or other places. That is an indication of abandonment of democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has said that the Senate resolution declaring the Inspector-General of Police as enemy of democracy is deliberate attempt to blackmail him.

The Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, also described it as deliberate blackmail, witch-hunting, unfortunate and mischievous.