news

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has shunned Senate's invitation for him to brief upper chamber on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye and the killings across the country.

The Senate had invited the IGP to brief Nigerians on the killings in the country and the arrest of their colleagues on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The deputy Senate leader, Bala Na’Allah, told lawmakers that the IGP had accompanied President Buhari on a state visit to Bauchi.

The Police boss failed to show up on Thursday, April 26, 2018, but sent the Deputy Inspector General (Operations), Habila Joshak.

The Senators rejected to grant audience to the DIG, but mandated the IGP to appear in person to brief the lawmakers on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

ALSO READ: Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchase

Na’Allah urged President Buhari’s appointees not to always make themselves available when invited.

“The invitation by the Senate is by the 180 million Nigerians which we represent,” he said. “The way I see the institution of democracy being treated make me uncomfortable as a leader. I know President Buhari and the legacy he wants to leave behind is the enthronement of due process. It is in the best interest of those he has offered appointments to understand that they will be doing him more good by making themselves available when invited.

“All those who have been appointed by Mr. President have a corresponding responsibility to portray Mr President in good light. I am uncomfortable that the IGP is somewhere else despite the reason for this invitation,” he added.

In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki noted that IGP’s decision to send a representative to the Senate was not good enough.

He charged appointees on the protection of the institution of government and the country's democracy.

The matter was passed after it was put to voice vote by the Senate president.