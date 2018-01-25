Herdsmen strike again in Benue, kill policeman, farmer

Home > News > Local >

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Suspected herdsmen in Benue state have struck again killing a policemen and a farmer in their latest attack, Governor Samuel Ortom has said.

The Benue state governor, who confirmed the incident when he received Rabiu Kwankwaso, ex-governor of Kano state, said the fresh attack happened between Wednesday, January 24, 2018 and early hours of Thursday, January 25, 2018 in Guma local government area.

Gov Ortom confirms fresh herdsmen attack

Governor Ortom, has said many people feel he's talking too much but yet haven't done anything to stop the attacks on the people of Benue state.

“As am talking to you now two persons including a policeman have been killed in my local government, (Guma)

“A farmer was slaughtered and burnt down, many others are still missing, the injured ones have been brought into hospital in Makurdi.

We asked livestock farmers about killings, this is what they said play

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen (for illustration)

(Guardian)

 

“People who are saying that I am talking too much should give me justice and I will keep quiet.

“These people are not just grazing but are coming to take over our land. And they want me to keep quiet. How can I keep quiet?

“As long as there is no justice, I will continue to shout, talk and sing. Benue remains the food basket of the nation. This is happening at a time the farmers are harvesting their crops. We look forward that the resolution of the Senate would be implemented. These people are not just grazing but are coming to take over our land.”

Herdsmen wrecking havoc in Benue since January 1, 2018.

Clashes between herders and farmers have persisted in Benue state for over eight years.

The clashes have been on the increase since the state government passed the anti-grazing law into bill in May 2017.

On January 1, 2018, Herdsmen wrecked havoc on Guma and Logo areas of Benue state killing at least 80 people.

