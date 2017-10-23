Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of the civil service of the federation, has denied being responsible for the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina.

In a statement by the media assistant to Oyo-Ita, the purported re-instatement and posting by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is totally erroneous and misleading.

This is contrary to the claims of the Minister for Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who said he had nothing to do with the reinstatement and posting of Maina.

A three-paragraph statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Oyo-Ita denied the involvement of head of the civil service of the federation, in the reinstatement.

“The attention of the office of the head of the civil service of the federation has been drawn to several media reports that the head of the civil service of the federation has approved the re-instatement into the federal civil service of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and his subsequent posting to the ministry of interior.

“The head of the civil service of the federation (HCSF) wishes to inform the public that the re-instatement and posting of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina never emanated from the office of the head of the civil service of the federation.

“Consequently, the purported re-instatement and posting by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is totally erroneous and misleading," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, had earlier said it was office of the head of civil service that posted Maina to his ministry.

Maina, ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), is facing corruption allegations levelled against him by the EFCC over a N2billion fraud.

Oyo-Ita's response is coming shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari eventually ordered the dismissal of Maina and demanded the report of a probe on his reinstatement.