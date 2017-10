President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina from service and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of his recall.

This was disclosed by the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on his Twitter page (@FemAdesina) on Monday, October 23, 2017.

"PMB orders immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service. Asks for full report on circumstances of his recall," he posted.