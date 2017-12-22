news

Hacey Health is championing the fight against Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria.

According to the organisation, gender based violence threatens the health, productivity and right of women and girls in Nigeria.

In order to achieve this, Hacey Health implemented strategic activities during the global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Violence in their lifetime

During the campaign which kicked off on November 25 and ended on December 10, it was revealed that GBV cases are not only restricted to domestic violence alone but any form of abuse or ill-treatment against women; which may be physical, sexual, emotional or psychological.

According to a United Nations report, over 35 percent of women across the world experience one form of violence or the other in their lifetime.

GBV manifests as homicide, child marriage, forced abortion, rape, sexual harassment and assault, female genital mutilation and human trafficking etc.

As part of HACEY health initiative's commitment to the welfare of women and girls, the organisation participated in a two-week long campaign with a vision to create a healthy and sustainable society and to create platforms for people to understand how to prevent, report and manage GBV cases in Nigeria.

Consent

“Some of the highlights of the campaign were; international day for elimination of violence against women (VAW) set to educate Nigerians on the effects of GBV on women, girls and society at large; the possible control measures and support services via the organization's platforms", said Director, Gender and development programs, Rhoda Rhobinson.

The two-week long campaign also had a very engaging Twitter discussion on Rape and Consent; one of which has been a topic and issue for concern lately in the society

Others programs were: a Safe Space Program for Female Secondary School Students which was based on providing information on Sexual and Reproductive and Health rights of girls, career and leadership counselling in a non judgemental environment.

Students also had the opportunity to learn different things about leadership through games.

Another notable events held by Hacey Health was the December 1, 2017 World Aids Day where the social media was deployed to distribute materials, educate and sensitize people on the mode of transmission, preventive measures, treatments and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS and the ripple effect of GBV on HIV incidence.