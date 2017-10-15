Unknown gunmen on Saturday attacked the residence of former Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Coomasie, killing a mobile policeman and injuring another.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on the two policemen stationed at the gate of the residence at the about 8pm, but did not gain entrance into the house.

The attackers were however said to have escaped with the rifle of one of the policemen.

A neighbour told NAN on condition of anonymity, that the former IGP and his family members were safe.

The corpse of the deceased policeman has been deposited at the mortuary of Katsina General Hospital, where the other injured mobile policeman was receiving treatment.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Besen Dabiya-Gwana did not respond to several telephone calls, but the Command’s spokesman, DSP Isa Gambo, said the police were conducting operation on the matter.