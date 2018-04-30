Home > News > Local >

Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chieftain, demand N30m ransom

The  Financial Secretary of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti, Mr  Kayode Oni, has been kidnapped  by unknown gunmen.

Oni was said to have been  abducted  on a spot on the Efon Alaaye-Erio-Ekiti  federal highway while  returning to his home,  Aramoko Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government area late on Saturday.

The  Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Jackson Adebayo, who confirmed the incident,  said on Sunday that Oni went to conduct the PDP local government congress  and  was abducted while returning.

Adebayo said the kidnappers had already established contact with  Oni’s  wife and younger brother and had demanded  N30 million as ransom.

With Oni in the vehicle were his  daughter and grandson.

He went to conduct our Local Government Congress in Efon Alaaye and he was abducted while returning to Aramoko.

“ The family had been contacted, but they told the abductors that even the entire family can’t raise N1million  and they were requesting for a staggering sum of N30million  to secure his freedom

“The family told us reliably that it  had  made  a formal complaint at the police station in Efon about the situation and they promised to take action.

“Our party is not resting as well. We are making contacts  to ensure that his safety is guaranteed in the kidnappers’ den,’’  he said.

The Police  Commissioner in the state, Mr  Abdulahi Chafe, said he  would need time to speak on the matter, saying he had travelled  out of the state and would return shortly.

