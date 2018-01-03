Gunmen abduct Bishop Kukah's younger brother in Kaduna

news

Gunmen have abducted a traditional ruler in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

The monarch, Yohanna Kukah, is said to be the younger brother of Matthew Kukah, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto. ‎

According to The Cable, the attackers struck in Anchuna, village of the traditional ruler around 9pm and headed for his private residence.

An eyewitness said the assailants first opened fire, shooting sporadically before ordering the monarch to come out.

It was gathered that one of his guards, who reportedly attempted to foil the attack, was also kidnapped. ‎

Less than 48 hours ago, a monarch and his pregnant wife were shot dead in the state as spate of killings returns to Kaduna.