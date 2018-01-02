news

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the "reprehensible and unacceptable" killings that marred New Year's Day celebrations in Rivers State and Kaduna State.

In a statement released by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, December 2, 2018, the president condemned the killing of 21 residents of Rivers state , and the murder of a traditional ruler in Kaduna.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and appealed to the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks.

The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State and the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year.

"The President, who described the incidents as "reprehensible and unacceptable", directed law enforcement agencies in both states to intensify their current efforts in order to speedily bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

"'I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person', he said, adding that 'people in our communities must learn to live peacefully.'

"President Buhari appealed to the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks, but allow the security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to properly punish the culprits.

"He commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the injured faster recovery."

The attacks

The Rivers State massacre happened in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state where unknown gunmen opened fire on the victims while they were on their way back home from New Year's crossover service on Monday, December 1, 2018.

In Kaduna, the paramount chief of Numana Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Gambo Makama, and his pregnant wife were killed by suspected herdsmen in the early hours of Monday, January 1.