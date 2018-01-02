Home > News > Local >

Buhari condemns New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna

Buhari President condemns 'unacceptable' New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna

He commiserated with the families of the victims and appealed to the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks.

  • Published:
Buhari condemns New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna play President Muhammadu Buhari (Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the "reprehensible and unacceptable" killings that marred New Year's Day celebrations in Rivers State and Kaduna State.

In a statement released by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, December 2, 2018, the president condemned the killing of 21 residents of Rivers state, and the murder of a traditional ruler in Kaduna.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and appealed to the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks.

The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State and the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year.

"The President, who described the incidents as "reprehensible and unacceptable", directed law enforcement agencies in both states to intensify their current efforts in order to speedily bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

"'I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person', he said, adding that 'people in our communities must learn to live peacefully.'

"President Buhari appealed to the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks, but allow the security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to properly punish the culprits.

"He commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the injured faster recovery."

The attacks

The Rivers State massacre happened in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state where unknown gunmen opened fire on the victims while they were on their way back home from New Year's crossover service on Monday, December 1, 2018.

In Kaduna, the paramount chief of Numana Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Gambo Makama, and his pregnant wife were killed by suspected herdsmen in the early hours of Monday, January 1.

The Etum Numana had been in his hometown of Arak to celebrate the New Year when gunmen reportedly broke into his home around 12:05 am and shot him, his pregnant wife and a third person identified as his son.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
2 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet
3 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Shekau Boko Haram leader appears in new video, says group is in good health
Buhari 4 things wrong with president's new year speech
Boko Haram 5 soldiers reportedly killed in surprise attack in Yobe
Pulse Opinion Buhari needs to be more honest about Boko Haram's 'defeat'
Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells President
Buhari Prof. Sagay blasts president's critics over dead appointees
APC Party pushed more workers to wretchedness - NLC
Buhari President's new year address had a lot of details and no empathy

Local

Nigeria Police Force
In Lagos State command dismisses 9 policemen, demotes 25 officers
Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Rev Mbaka says President is in a horrible bondage
Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Benue's Tiv community, Ortom blames FG
In Benue Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Tiv community, Ortom blames FG