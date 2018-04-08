Home > News > Local >

Group moves to track government expenditure

Connected Development Group moves to track government expenditure

Mr Hamza Lawal, CODE’s Chief Executive Officer, said on Sunday that the group had initiated a programme tagged “Follow the Money” to achieve its objective of ensuring that government focused more on infrastructure development.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's Connected Development (CODE) Wins 2017 #ONEAfricaAward play

Nigeria's Connected Development (CODE) Wins 2017 #ONEAfricaAward

(BellaNaija )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A youth advocacy group, Connected Development (CODE) says it is intensifying efforts to track government expenditure in critical  areas to promote infrastructure development especially in rural communities in Africa.

Mr Hamza Lawal, CODE’s Chief Executive Officer, said on Sunday that the group had initiated a programme tagged “Follow the Money” to achieve its objective of ensuring that government focused more on infrastructure development.

Lawal spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

CODE is a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) that creates a platform of interaction between government and the people, while holding government accountable.

” Through our initiative, “Follow the Money”, we track where funds are coming from, where funds are going into, and most importantly, how those funds are utilised to impact on people in marginalised rural communities.

“We track expenditure in healthcare, environment and education in Nigeria and some other African countries,” he said.

Lawal said that the organisation, which was set up in 2012, had directly impacted on about 100 communities in Nigeria.

We have worked in 17 states, over 100 communities,  and have directly impacted on two million lives by using data to track government expenditure,” he said.

He added that the group was in support of young people taking charge of the political space and providing purposeful leadership in 2019.

As the 2019 elections draw near, we are embarking on enlightenment and sensitisation of young people to make them understand that they are the leaders of today, not tomorrow.

“We need  leaders who will not only manage available resources efficiently, but also mobilise additional resources and utilise them in the interest of all Nigerians, including the vulnerable and those in marginalised rural communities.

“We want leaders who see young people as partners in progress,” he said.

Celestina Ovegie, CODE’s Community Engagement Manager, also told NAN that the group was committed to bridging the gap of inequality between urban and rural communities in Africa.

She said that the group was committed  to strengthening  social contract between government and the people.

NAN reports that CODE recently embarked on tour of Nigerian universities to enlighten  students and other young people on how to utilise available data to track government expenditure in Africa. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
3 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet

Related Articles

Nestlé Nigeria Company empowers healthcare professionals to tackle malnutrition
Ibe Kachikwu FG set to upgrade the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure
Politics Nigeria approves $1 billion for procurement of weapons to fight insecurity ahead of 2019 general elections
Global Healthcare Taxes key in war on 'lifestyle' disease: Experts
Finance US economic growth revised higher in the 4th quarter on stronger consumer spending
Politics NRA acknowledges that it gets foreign donations, but says they don't go toward US elections
Runtown The full story of the drama between singer and his record label Eric Many
Ben Akabueze FG released N2.5 trn for capital projects in 2016, 2017 – Budget Office DG
Politics New details emerge about Steve Bannon's ties to Cambridge Analytica
Osinbajo How $3bn was stolen under Jonathan through NPDC - Vice President

Local

Zamfara Killings NEMA donates relief materials to deceased families
Orji Kalu arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May
Buhari President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May
Army uncovers suspected killer herdsmen base, arrests native doctor
In Kwara Union urges FG to enhance security, surveillance