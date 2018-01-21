Fulani herdsmen reject Osinbajo led panel

news

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has rejected the panel chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to end the killings by Fulani herdsmen.

Also on the panel, are nine state Governors, including Governors Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

The decision to set up the panel was reached during a meeting of the National Economic Council in Abuja on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the North East zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam said that they are not happy with the inclusion of Governors Ishaku and Ortom.

Danburam also said that the presence of the two Governors who have banned Fulani herdsmen from grazing in their states might influence the decision of the panel.

He also said “The committee would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Governors Darius Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

“The two governors, who have promulgated military decrees in their states , will make attempt to influence other members of the committee . The ban on open grazing is anti-Fulani.

“I want to tell you that I am disappointed completely in this present administration because this crisis has been happening for the past three years and the Federal Government did nothing to stop it.”

Fulani herdsmen say more blood will flow

The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso recently told newsmen that more blood will be shed in Benue state if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.

In its response, the National Council of Tiv Youths (NCTY) and the Middle Belt Youths Council (MBYC) have vowed to defend Benue state against any attack by Fulani herdsmen.