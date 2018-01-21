Home > News > Local >

Fulani herdsmen reject Osinbajo led panel

Fulani herdsmen Group rejects Osinbajo led panel

The herdsmen also described the ban on open grazing as anti-Fulani.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fulani herdsmen reject Osinbajo led panel play

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo

(Twitter/@akandeoj )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has rejected the panel chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to end the killings by Fulani herdsmen.

Also on the panel, are nine state Governors, including Governors Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

The decision to set up the panel was reached during a meeting of the National Economic Council in Abuja on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the North East zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam said that they are not happy with the inclusion of Governors Ishaku and Ortom.

Danburam also said that the presence of the two Governors who have banned Fulani herdsmen from grazing in their states might influence the decision of the panel.

He also said “The committee would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Governors Darius Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

“The two governors, who have promulgated military decrees in their states , will make attempt to influence other members of the committee . The ban on open grazing is anti-Fulani.

ALSO READ: 6 things to know about Buhari's plan to solve herdsmen crisis

“I want to tell you that I am disappointed completely in this present administration because this crisis has been happening for the past three years and the Federal Government did nothing to stop it.”

Fulani herdsmen say more blood will flow

The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso recently told newsmen that more blood will be shed in Benue state if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.

In its response, the National Council of Tiv Youths (NCTY) and the Middle Belt Youths Council (MBYC) have vowed to defend Benue state against any attack by Fulani herdsmen.

They groups say they will no longer fold their arms and watch their kinsmen being killed by Fulani herdsmen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President tells...bullet
2 Polio Bill Gates, wife to pay off Nigeria’s $76M dues to Japanbullet
3 In Nasarawa Govt suspends school principal, teachers for flogging...bullet

Related Articles

In Adamawa 3 killed in deadly attack by Fulani herdsmen
Benue Attacks Youths vow to defend state against Fulani herdsmen
Benue Attacks Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over our state – APC chieftain
In Taraba Helicopter loaded with arms reportedly lands in state
Adebayo Shittu Buhari’s achievements in 2 years beats PDP’s 16 years
Benue Attacks DSS, others blame ISIS for killings
Fulani herdsmen Fayose orders group to pay N5,000 registration fee in Ekiti state

Local

Jama’atu Nasir Islam blames CAN for killings in Benue
Benue Attacks Jama’atu Nasir Islam blames CAN for killings
Governor Ayo Fayose orders Fulani herdsmen to pay N5,000 registration fee
Fulani herdsmen Fayose orders group to pay N5,000 registration fee in Ekiti state
Helicopter loaded with arms reportedly lands in Taraba
In Taraba Helicopter loaded with arms reportedly lands in state
Protesting Pensioners
Contributory Pension Scheme Over 25,000 pensioners not on FG payroll