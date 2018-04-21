Fulani herdsmen kill 15 in latest Benue attack

news

15 people have been killed and others injured as Fulani herdsmen attack Uzughul, Tse Ginde, in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

According to Daily Post, the villagers said that the incident happened early in the morning on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Eyewitness reports say that the herdsmen numbering up to 20 wore military uniforms and drove into the village in a Hilux van.

The attackers also burnt houses and shops after carting away goods and properties of their victims.

10 bodies recovered

The Chief Press Secretary to the Benue state Governor, Terver Akase also confirmed the attack.

Akase told newsmen that only 10 bodies have been recovered from the scene of the incident.

The Benue Governor’s spokesman also called on the relevant security agencies to come to the aide of the people of the state.

Akase said ” I can confirm that Fulani herdsmen last night and earlier today invaded Saghev Ward of Guma Local Gvernment Area, Benue State and killed many innocent persons.

ALSO READ: Soldiers uncover fake military base in Benue

“Ten corpses have so far been recovered with many others injured. The armed herdsmen also burnt numerous houses, shops and other property in the area.

“This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution.”

Soldiers attack Benue villagers

This incident in Guma Local Government Area is coming after men of the Nigerian Army allegedly invaded Naka village in Gwer West local government area of Benue state on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

According to reports, the soldiers burnt houses in retaliation of the killing of their colleague by a mob.