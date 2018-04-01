Home > News > Local >

FG investigates Cambridge Analytica attacks on Nigeria

Cambridge Analytica FG investigates attacks on Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee is to find out whether Cambridge Analytica’s work for the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in 2007 and 2015 elections campaigns broke the laws of Nigeria or infringed on the rights of other parties and their candidates.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Facebook continues to be battered by a data breach involving Britain-based Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm linked to Donald Trump's presidential campaign play

Facebook continues to be battered by a data breach involving Britain-based Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm linked to Donald Trump's presidential campaign

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government government has set up an in-house committee to investigate the activities of the data mining firm, Cambridge Analytica, during the Nigeria’s general elections in 2007 and 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee is to find out whether Cambridge Analytica’s work for the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in 2007 and 2015 elections campaigns broke the laws of Nigeria or infringed on the rights of other parties and their candidates.

The Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have swiped the data of more than 50 million Facebook users to sway elections in many countries including Nigeria, where it waged a campaign to perpetuate discord and hack into personal records of the then leading opposition candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

A presidency source, who confirmed this development to Sate House correspondents in Abuja on Sunday, added that depending on the outcome (of the committee report), this may lead to the appointment of a special investigator and possibly, criminal prosecutions by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

A whistleblower, Christopher Wylie, who worked with a Cambridge University academic to obtain the data, told the Observer, a UK newspaper that : “We exploited Facebook to harvest millions of people’s profiles and built models to exploit what we knew about them and target their inner demons. That was the basis the entire company was built on.”

Among those whose personal data was hacked into in 2015 was the then opposition candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

Cambridge Analytica, according to the reports, worked with Israeli hackers who were instructed to get dirt on Muhammadu Buhari during the presidential campaign.

According to those reports, SCL Elections, a public relations firm that later became Cambridge Analytica, manipulated Nigeria’s 2007 by organising campaigns to weaken the chances of opposition parties.

“As part of its engagement, the company organised “anti-election rallies” to demoralise opposition supporters from voting in the elections, which saw the emergence of Umar Yar’Adua as Nigeria’s president.

“The Cambridge Analytica team came up with a video to portray candidate Buhari as a leader who would enforce Sharia Law in Nigeria.

It was intended to sway the minds of millions of Nigerians and vote for the PDP candidate.

“”Currently, the Cambridge Analytica and Facebook are the focus of an inquiry into data and politics by the British Information Commissioner’s Office, the United States Special Counsel Robert Mueller

“Separately, the U K Electoral Commission is also investigating what role Cambridge Analytica played in the EU referendum,’’ the source further revealed.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said he had not been briefed on the issue.

He, however, said Nigerians deserved answers immediately from the PDP administration, Facebook and Cambridge Analytica on how and why they improperly obtained and used data to interfere in Nigeria’s elections.

He said an investigation should help to determine if there was a linkage between the various kilings and maimings that had characterized previous elections since 2007 and the misinformation activities of the Cambridge Analytica (CA) data flows.

““It will also help President Buhari achieve his wish to leave a legacy of improved elections,’’ he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet
2 Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says Presidentbullet
3 Tunde Bakare Pastor says Nigerians should fight for themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Tech No one thinks this is 'the end of Facebook' ... yet investors sense blood in the water
Facebook Leaked memo questions cost of growth
Tech Facebook employees are in disbelief that a bombshell memo justifying questionable practices to grow at all costs was leaked — and some think spies might be to blame
Jonathan Ex-President urges Nigerians to believe in the country
Tech Mark Zuckerberg says a Facebook exec's memo justifying deaths in order to grow the network was a 'provocative' thing he disagrees with strongly (FB)
Finance Stocks surge to end the first quarter
Finance FAANG stocks are a 'dead trade'
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Finance 'This too shall pass': Facebook is surging as Wall Street changes its tune amid the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
Finance Snap is seesawing after announcing layoffs (SNAP)

Local

The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
In Kebbi Police confirm release of kidnapped Chief Imam of Senchi
Salaries: Union pickets Adamawa Healthcare Agency office
Easter Celebrations Pay workers’ salary, Cleric tell Governors
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaking during the commissioning of MSME clinics in Kogi state
Easter Celebration Nigeria on path of resurrection, progress - Osinbajo
Debby, the female Keke Marwa rider
Keke Marwa Women’s involvement has brought respect, dignity to the job, says Association