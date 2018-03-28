Home > News > Local >

FAAN restricts vehicular movement around Lagos airport

President Buhari will be visiting Lagos state on a two day working visit.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the restriction of vehicular movement around the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

FAAN in a statement issued on Twitter, said “commercial vehicles will only operate from 7am-7pm around the Murtala Muhammed Airport tomorrow, Thursday 29, 2018.”

 

He is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Lagos declares Thursday work free day

In honour of the President, the Lagos state government also declared Thursday a work free day, so people can come out en-masse to welcome the Commander-In-Chief.

Buhari will also be commissioning the Ikeja bus terminal.

He will attend the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium organised to honour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader on his 66th birthday.

The event will take place at the Eko Convention Centre (Eko Hotel) in Victoria Island.

Lagos police announce temporary road closure, diversions

Also, the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has announced that there would be temporary road closure and diversions in some areas.

Edgal made the announcement at a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, to update the public on security plans for the President’s visit.

The commissioner expressed deep regret for any inconveniences, saying the listed roads to be closed to traffic would be reopened immediately after the President’s motorcade passes

