Home > News > Local >

This is what Buhari will be doing when he visits Lagos

Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagos

Buhari visits Lagos this week. Here's what his schedule will look like while he's here.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is what Buhari will be doing when he visits Lagos play Buhari is visiting Lagos and he'll be quite busy (State House)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari is due in Lagos from Thursday March 29 to Friday March 30, 2018.

For Lagosians who are wondering what the president would be up to when he shows up in their city, here’s what Buhari’s itinerary will look like.

PS: The schedule below is subject to slight changes, but hey, we tried.

Thursday, March 29:

1. Lagos will be observing a public holiday.

2. President Buhari touches down in Ikeja and then clambers into a waiting motorcade.

3. This motorcade takes Buhari to the Ikeja bus terminal which sits pretty at the intersection of Airport Road and Simbiat Abiola way. Sorry Computer Village, you won't be in business this once.

4. Buhari commissions Ikeja bus terminal and heads for the Eko Convention Centre (Eko Hotel) in Victoria Island.

Asiwaju Tinubu and President Buhari play Tinubu and Buhari attend an event (PM News)

 

5. The Eko Convention Centre is where the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium would be holding in honour of Asiwaju’s 66th birthday.

6. Buhari is Chairman of the event which runs on the theme: 'Investing in People'.

7. The event starts at 10:30am which means expect certain major roads to be closed to traffic; from the Mainland to the Island.

8. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal, says there would be temporary road closure and diversions in the following areas: “Ikeja, Maryland, Agege Motor Road, Victoria Island and Ikoyi axis".

That’s basically the spine of the nation’s commercial capital shut down.

9. But not to worry, Edgal says traffic will be managed so well, you won’t even notice the disruption the president's visit will bring.

play The police say they've got Buhari's back in Lagos (Presidency)

 

10. "Security engagements are in top gear, as we are working with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

”We have done threat assessment and engaged all stakeholders such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and commercial bike riders. We are appealing that they abide by our agreement at the meeting.

”This is to ensure that Mr President’s visit to Lagos is smooth, safe and hitch-free, ” Edgal says.

11. All blocked roads will be immediately re-opened as soon as the president’s motorcade breezes past, they say.

12. So, there you have it—don’t lose any sleep. This will all be over before you know it.

Friday, March 30

13. Buhari is probably chilling at the Lagos House in Marina or somewhere more exquisite and upbeat, to receive visitors.

14. Later in the day, he heads out to tour the Eko Atlantic City on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

15. Remember, there are still traffic restrictions on Day 2 of Buhari’s visit to Lagos.

This is what Buhari will be doing when he visits Lagos play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode meets President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, April 29, 2016, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

(Vanguard)

 

It’s a Friday and a public holiday so, sitting that butt at home and going through your social media feed is going to be your best bet, trust us.

16. Buhari heads for the official flag-off ceremony of the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Project in Epe.

17. And then as evening nears, he begins to pack his bags to leave Lagos for Abuja.

18. Buhari is chauffeur driven to the airport in Ikeja and off he goes until the next election campaign season.

And that’s a wrap as far as we know.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Melaye Police place Senator on Interpol's wanted listbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Israeli company denies hacking President's records before 2015 elections
Amended Electoral Act Senate to investigate $50,000 bribery allegation against NASS members
Land Use Charge Law Review: Lagos Assembly fixes public hearing for Tuesday
Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sense
Lagos The mega city has now become the mega dustbin
Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education Lagos Govt plans to upgrade AOCOED to university
Lagos Assembly Land use charge slash shows Ambode runs populist govt
Ambode Lagos Governor reduces Land Use Charge following backlash
Ambode Residents of Agege back Lagos Governor, others for another term
Ambode Governor shuts Ojota dumpsite over health concerns

Local

Lagos State House of Assembly complex.
In Lagos Lawmaker inaugurates water projects, ICT centres for constituents
Orji Kalu says millions to be made from parading masquerades
Kalu’s Alleged N3.2bn Fraud Witness reels off debit transactions from Abia Govt House account
Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr Tony Nwabunike
Tony Nwabunike ANLCA chief wants further reduction in agencies at entry-Ports
Farmcrowdy - agricultural startup for farmers and investors
In Lagos Agriculture pulled Nigeria out of recession– Envoys