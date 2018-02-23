Home > News > Local >

EFCC arrests operators of illegal financial institutions in Ibadan.

EFCC Agency cracks down on suspected wonder banks operators in Ibadan

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Ayo Oyewole, the Head of Public Affairs,  Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC.

  • Published:
EFCC arrests operators of illegal financial institutions in Ibadan. play

An EFCC operative on duty

(Pulse.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a bid to rid the nation of the infamous activities of  Wonder Banks  popularly known as the Ponzi scheme, the EFCC in  Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 27 suspected operators of illegal financial institutions in Ibadan.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Ayo Oyewole, the Head of Public Affairs,  Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC,  and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ibadan on Thursday.

Oyewole said that the suspects had volunteered useful information to the operatives of the commission in their quest to unravel the extent of their illegal activities.

He said that investigations revealed  that the  operators  were arrested for operating  illegal financial institutions.

Oyewole said the operators  allegedly gave loans to innocent and unsuspecting members of the public who register with them after 10 percent deposit of the total loans sum and charge 15 to 20 percent interest on all the loans granted.

He said that the commission also gathered that these companies had branches with thousands of customers spread across Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara States.

ALSO READ: EFCC seizes houses from UBEC contractor involved in N8b fraud

Oyewole said several copies of hand flyers for advertisement of their activities and laptops were recovered from them at the point of arrest.

He stated that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded and a prima facie  case was established against them. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for longbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was...bullet

Related Articles

Malabu Oil Scandal Malami tells Buhari no evidence Diezani, Adoke stole
EFCC Agency arraigns banker for allegedly stealing N124m
Tahir Yusuf Court grants EFCC permission to freeze ex-naval officer’s accounts
Fayose Governor reacts to FG’s plan to sell assets recovered from looters
Magu EFCC boss says corruption causes cancer
Wike Court fixes May 9 for judgement on Gov’s suit seeking to stop search on his houses
Umar Kukuri INEC, EFCC partnership will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy – IPAC chairman

Local

PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Cleaner Lagos Initiative PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster
Dapchi Girls Buhari says kidnap is a national disaster
State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
2018 Budget State House to complete ongoing projects
Late prof. Festus Iyayi
Danladi Baba Kogi Govt. House driver jailed 7 years for causing Prof. Iyayi’s death