Democracy Day: Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declaration

news

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, June 6, announced June 12 as a replacement for May 29 as the new Democracy Day .

The declaration was to honour MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the acclaimed June 12, 1993 election, who was also awarded a post-humors title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to commend the President for making the historic move which past presidents, including Olusegun Obasanjo, failed to do.

ALSO READ: How IBB stole Nigeria's freest and fairest election from MKO Abiola

Some, however, think the declaration is a way to appease the South West region and win their hearts ahead of the 2019 election.

See some of the reactions below:

— Dele Momodu Ovation (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0