Delta plane engine develops fault after take off in Lagos

Delta Airline 5 injured during evacuation as plane engine malfunctions after take off in Lagos

One of the two engines of the plane reportedly developed a fault and passengers had to be evacuated through emergency slides.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Delta Airlines jet takes off from Washington National Airport in Washington play

A Delta Airlines jet takes off from Washington National Airport in Washington

(Thomson Reuters)
No fewer than five persons were injured during evacuation of passengers of a Delta airline plane, which took off from the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos airport, CNN reports

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

The flight 55 landed safely but five persons suffered minor injuries during the evacuation while the plane was on the runway.

The flight was heading to Atlanta, United States when the incident occurred.

 

 

