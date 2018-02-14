Delta plane engine develops fault after take off in Lagos

One of the two engines of the plane reportedly developed a fault and passengers had to be evacuated through emergency slides.
One of the two engines of the plane reportedly developed a fault and passengers had to be evacuated through emergency slides.
The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
The flight 55 landed safely but five persons suffered minor injuries during the evacuation while the plane was on the runway.
The flight was heading to Atlanta, United States when the incident occurred.