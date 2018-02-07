Air passengers escape death after Dana Airline door mishap

news

Passengers who flew on a Dana Airline plane are lucky to have escaped death after the craft's exit door fell off while it was landing at an airport.

On Twitter , a female Nigerian doctor, Ola Orekerin, who was onboard a flight expressed her feelings concerning the scary event. In her tweet, she explained that the door was unstable throughout the trip.

According to the doctor, it gave a rattling sound like a screw had been loosed but she did not anticipate that it was going to fall off.

Dana Airline have often come under criticism for its poor maintenance of its crafts which has caused the deaths of passengers and destruction of properties.

In June 2012, the airline's MD 83 jet navigating from Abuja crashed into a Lagos community killing all passengers on board. It once again brought about the tragedy that have welcomed poor administration in government.

In its defense of the mishap, Dana Airline responded on Twitter with a claim that the door was removed by an effort as opposed to falling off accidentally.

It is perceived that authorities haven't done much to safeguard lives and properties and the citizens are expressing their opinion concerning the negligence on the part of the government and the airline.