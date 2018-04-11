Home > News > Local >

Customs redeploys 8 senior officers

Hameed Ali Customs redeploys 8 senior officers

Information about the redeployment is in a statement signed by the NCS Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, on Wednesday in Abuja. Attah stated that the redeployment would boost service delivery.

Hameed Ali had spoken on the major problem of smuggling facing the Customs.

Hameed Ali had spoken on the major problem of smuggling facing the Customs.

(The Cable)
The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Retired Col. Hameed Ali, has redeployed eight customs officers to further strengthen the operations of the service.

Information about the redeployment is in a statement signed by the NCS Public Relations Officer,

Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Attah stated that the redeployment would boost service delivery.

He listed those redeployed as Comptroller Adetoye Francis, moved from Adamawa/Taraba command to Ports and Terminals Multi-Services Logistics (PTML); Comptroller Loko Yusuf moved from Strategic Research and Policy (SR and P) to Abia/Imo Command.

Others are Comptroller Ajiya Kashim, moved from Human Resources and Development to Customs Training College,  Ikeja, while Comptroller Sani Madugu, moved from Ogun Command to Enforcement headquarters.

Deputy Comptroller Dangaladima  Khalid was also moved from SR and P to Presidential Task Force on Cross Border Movement.

Col. Hameed Ali had also appointed Comptroller Aremu  Adeyanju as acting Assistant Comptroller-General, Strategic Research and Policy, while Deputy Comptroller Agbara  Michael as acting Customs Area Comptroller, Ogun Command.

Deputy Comptroller Olumoh Kamaluddeen would take over the  Adamawa/Taraba Command as acting Customs Area Comptroller.

The customs boss charged the officers to see their appointments and redeployment as opportunity to build on the gains of the ongoing reforms for enhanced service delivery.

