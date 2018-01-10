Home > News > Local >

Court reserves judgment in forfeiture of Ikoyi house of funds

Ikoyi Looy Court reserves judgment in forfeiture of residence until Jan 19

The court had consequently in June 2017, ordered permanent forfeiture of the funds from the said property.

  • Published:
Why is FG playing games with whistle-blowers? play

EFCC staff sweating while counting discovered cash in an Ikoyi apartment

(Sahara Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday reserved judgment in suit seeking final forfeiture of a residence located at 7b Osborne road, Ikoyi, Lagos, until January 19, 2018.

The residence was where both local and foreign currencies were uncovered by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2017.

It was said to be the property of Ayo Oke Folashade, wife of suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The anti-graft agency uncovered 444,000 dollars, 28,000 Euros and N23 billion in the said property.

The court had consequently in June 2017, ordered permanent forfeiture of the funds from the said property.

However, on Wednesday, Justice Saliu Saidu, reserved judgment on final forfeiture of the residence after counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, moved a motion seeking final forfeiture of same.

The EFCC submitted that Folashade Oke acquired the property in dubious and controversial circumstances, adding that same be permanently forfeited to Federal Government.

He moved in terms of his application and urged the court to grant the prayers sought.

Justice Saidu then reserved judgment in the suit until Jan. 19.

It would be recalled that Justice Muslim Hassan, a brother judge of same court, had in June 2017, ordered permanent forfeiture of the funds uncovered in the residence, as no interested party came forward to lay claims.

The court held that such sums of money ought to have gone through financial institution, rather than being kept in a house.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling...bullet

Related Articles

GTBank EFCC debunks financial institution’s involvement in Innoson boss arrest, details of GTBank/Innoson transaction revealed
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest corruption stories of the year
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 blunders of the year
Federal Allocation Federation revenue declines by N25.3bn in Oct
Nnamani Judge adjourns case as ex-governor fails to show in court
Ikoyi Loot FG confused over who's the real whistleblower - Lai Mohammed
Pulse Opinion The 'mad' whistleblower story is really embarrassing for FG
EFCC Presidential media team says anti-graft changing narrative of criminal prosecution
Buhari SERAP asks President to call NIA, DSS to order over clash with EFCC
Oke, Ekpeyong EFCC agents, police officers clash with DSS, NIA officials

Local

Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of NIA
NIA Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of intelligence unit
Women beaters to get special court in Lagos
In Lagos Women beaters to get special court in the metropolis
Ortom meets Buhari in Abuja to discuss herdsmen attacks
Ortom We saw the attacks coming - Benue governor
'No young Nigerian should speak only one language', Osinbajo says
Osinbajo 'No young Nigerian should speak only one language'