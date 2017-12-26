Home > News > Local >

President Buhari’s age controversy is a national disgrace - PDP

Buhari PDP reacts to President’s age controversy

Odeyemi also said that Nigerians are surprised that a leader like Buhari does not know his real date of birth.

  • Published:
President Buhari's age controversy is a national disgrace - PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari.

(Press)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Buhari’s over his comment that he thought he was 74 years old.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi described the issue as a national disgrace.

He said “How many other inconsistencies are in Mr. President’s biodata submitted to INEC? We are sure there are more. And the world is waiting on the body to give details about our President.

“We advise INEC to revisit those forms President Buhari filled in all elections he had participated in, especially those he filled before 2015 elections to unearth other inconsistencies therein. In a normal clime, the electoral umpire would have set in motion verification modalities to avoid further national embarrassment and expose Mr President.

“Come to think of it, a leader that does not know his real age, could not be said, to have sound knowledge of the people and country he governs, let alone knowing the peculiarities of the governed. This is simply not the kind of president Nigeria needs at the moments.

“Not too long ago, Nigeria became laughing stock with the inappropriate designation of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel as President of West Germany by President Buhari.”

ALSO READ: President Buhari's documentary is an insult on Nigerians - Kayode Ogundamisi

“We recall President Buhari once admitted that his age would slow down his performance in office. For a country that could fall into an emergency situation anytime, like the present government-failing induced fuel scarcity, we don’t need a president that forgets things easily.

“We advise Mr. President to consider turning in his resignation letter to avoid further slowing down the country because of his age, and to also safe our corporate image as a country that had a Presidential with “occasional memory failure,” he added.

According to reports, President Buhari was born on December 17, 1942 in Daura, Katsina state.

