Buhari :  President's documentary is an insult on Nigerians - Kayode Ogundamisi

news

A rights activist and social commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi, has condemned the timing of the release of a documentary on Buhari by the presidency amidst fuel crisis.

More so, many Nigerians including Japheth @Omojuwa (an ardent supporter of President Buhari since the 2015 election) have criticized the act on social media, describing it as insensitive.

It would be recalled that Ogundamisi campaigned and mobilized for Buhari in the 2015 Presidential election.

However, with the airing of the documentary on Buhari at a delicate time of fuel scarcity and difficulty for the people, he has showed his displeasure.

He said the “Buhari documentary commissioned by Femi Adesina during fuel scarcity is an insult on Nigerians.”

The 55-minute documentary, The Real Buhari, aired on NTA between 8:00-9:00 p.m. on Sunday, will be replayed till Tuesday night on both NTA and Channels television according to the State House.

The infomercial featured appearances by senior administration officials and political associates of the President, who all spoke beautifully about his outstanding democratic hallmarks.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola, Nasir El-Rufai, John Odigie-Oyegun, some governors, ministers and a few other politicians were featured.

In an interview, Femi Adesina (the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity), rhetorically inquired “Should we then be perpetually like King Lear at his worst, and consign ourselves to the doldrums occasioned by fuel scarcity at a festive period?”

Meanwhile, the President had earlier sympathized with Nigerians for the hardship posed by the fuel crisis.

Article by Muhammad Adenowo