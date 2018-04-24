Buhari appoints two Deputy Directors-General for the NIA

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of two Deputy Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Ambassador Apollonius Demenongu Agev from Benue State (North Central) and Mr. Kio Solomon Benibo Amieyeofori from Rivers State (South-South) are the new appointees.

This was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 24, by Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Adekunle said the appointments are effective immediately.

Agev is from Benue State in the North-Central geopolitical zone while Amieyeofori is from Rivers State in the South-South geopolitical zone.

"The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (DGNIA), in line with the provisions of the Instrument under reference, will assign areas of responsibilities to the DDGs who will assist him in carrying out his functions as Director-General," the statement said.

On January 10, Buhari approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar as substantive Director General for the NIA.

Abubakar, a retired career Foreign Service officer, was until his appointment a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.