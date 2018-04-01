Home > News > Local >

Bishop Kukah tells Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises

Buhari Fulfill your campaign promises – Bishop Kukah tells President

Bishop Kukah also cautioned politicians against fighting to enrich themselves.

  • Published:
Fulfill your campaign promises – Bishop Kukah tells President Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah has called on President Buhari to fulfil his campaign promises.

Kukah also warned that the devil might take up the space between the President and Nigerians if he does not connect with them.

According to Punch, the Bishop cautioned politicians against fighting to enrich themselves.

He said “To President Muhammadu Buhari, you know that you rode into town like a knight in shining armour, carrying the joys, pains, anxieties and fears of a people whose broken dreams had littered and turned the landscape into the kaleidoscopic scenery of desolation and despair.

“In your campaigns, you promised to restore a sense of national pride in us by slaying the dragon of corruption, banishing the retrogressive scourge of Boko Haram, bringing back our daughters from Chibok and making our country and citizens truly safe.

ALSO READ: Buhari just indicted himself in Benue

“We waited in hope, but somehow, amidst some hazy weather, all we heard was the sound of screeching tyres with the plane carrying our hopes seemingly unable to take off. Evidently, you had been saved for a purpose. Our prayer is that this realisation will help you understand that you have a date with history and divine judgment.”

“The average age of governors and legislators across the country is 50. These are the years of dreams, maturity, sacrifice, patriotism and self-giving. But, sadly, you do not seem ready to depart from the culture of cronyism, prebendalism and primitive accumulation. The result has been ruination and decay,” he added.

Arewa youths ask Buhari to step down

Recently, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum advised President Muhammadu Buhari to step down after his first term and refuse to seek a second term in the 2019 presidential election.

According to the President of the group, Shettima Yerima, the president should acknowledge the limit of his old age and step down for the younger generation in next year's election.

President Buhari is yet to publicly declare his intention to run for a second term.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet
2 Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says Presidentbullet
3 Tunde Bakare Pastor says Nigerians should fight for themselvesbullet

Related Articles

TY Danjuma Presidency says ex-Army chief's 'self defence' statement is "shocking" and "scary"
Naomi Campbell Supermodel storms the runway at Arise Fashion Week
Zahra Buhari President's daughter is pregnant!
Looters’ List SERAP says Lai Mohammed’s made a clumsy move
TY Danjuma Presidency denies alleged moves to harass retired General
Easter Governor Tambuwal urges Nigerians to stand up for the vulnerable

Local

The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
In Kebbi Police confirm release of kidnapped Chief Imam of Senchi
Salaries: Union pickets Adamawa Healthcare Agency office
Easter Celebrations Pay workers’ salary, Cleric tell Governors
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaking during the commissioning of MSME clinics in Kogi state
Easter Celebration Nigeria on path of resurrection, progress - Osinbajo
Debby, the female Keke Marwa rider
Keke Marwa Women’s involvement has brought respect, dignity to the job, says Association