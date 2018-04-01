Bishop Kukah tells Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises

news

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah has called on President Buhari to fulfil his campaign promises.

Kukah also warned that the devil might take up the space between the President and Nigerians if he does not connect with them.

According to Punch, the Bishop cautioned politicians against fighting to enrich themselves.

He said “To President Muhammadu Buhari, you know that you rode into town like a knight in shining armour, carrying the joys, pains, anxieties and fears of a people whose broken dreams had littered and turned the landscape into the kaleidoscopic scenery of desolation and despair.

“In your campaigns, you promised to restore a sense of national pride in us by slaying the dragon of corruption, banishing the retrogressive scourge of Boko Haram, bringing back our daughters from Chibok and making our country and citizens truly safe.

“We waited in hope, but somehow, amidst some hazy weather, all we heard was the sound of screeching tyres with the plane carrying our hopes seemingly unable to take off. Evidently, you had been saved for a purpose. Our prayer is that this realisation will help you understand that you have a date with history and divine judgment.”

“The average age of governors and legislators across the country is 50. These are the years of dreams, maturity, sacrifice, patriotism and self-giving. But, sadly, you do not seem ready to depart from the culture of cronyism, prebendalism and primitive accumulation. The result has been ruination and decay,” he added.

Arewa youths ask Buhari to step down

Recently, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum advised President Muhammadu Buhari to step down after his first term and refuse to seek a second term in the 2019 presidential election.

According to the President of the group, Shettima Yerima, the president should acknowledge the limit of his old age and step down for the younger generation in next year's election.

President Buhari is yet to publicly declare his intention to run for a second term.