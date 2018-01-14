Home > News > Local >

Benue govt. procures N100m relief materials for IDPs

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Sunday when he visited the camps in the two Local Government Areas of the state.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

(ThisDay)
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said the State Government had procured N100 million relief materials for immediate distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in five camps in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor disclosed this on Sunday when he visited the camps in the two Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the camps were in Daudu, Tse-Adi, Central Primary School; Gbajimba, Anyiin and Ugba.

He said that the relief materials would be supplied to all the camps on Monday (Jan.15) in order to cushion the effect of their sufferings.

He advised the IDPs to conduct themselves orderly and to support one another when the need arises, urging them to be their brothers keepers to avert a repeat of what had befallen the state.

The governor assured them that the security agencies were working very hard to ensure that they return to their various homes in no distant time.

He appreciated the Federal Government for sending relief materials to the IDPs through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) .

He further sympathised with them over the unfortunate incident that sent them out of their respective homes.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Emmanuel Shior, said that the agency had registered more than 60,000 IDPs so far, adding that the registration was ongoing.

Shior commended Gov. Ortom for his untiring efforts to ensure that the IDPs were comfortable.

