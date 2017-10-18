Amaechi :  Minister calls Wike a 'cry cry Governor'

The Minister of Transport, who formerly served as the Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has described his successor, Nyesom Wike as a "cry cry governor."

Amaechi said he never complained when former president Goodluck Jonathan victimised him. He said Wike raises an alarm over every little thing.

He stated this when he met members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Eleme kingdom, Rivers State.

The minister said that the coming governorship and other elections in the state will be fair and free.

He accused Wike of masterminding election mal-practices during the Jonathan adminsitration.

He said, "Fight for your right. I fought for my right (during the Jonathan’s administration) when the President was molesting and harassing me, I got up, mobilized Rivers People and we fought for our right.

"We would not have won Rivers governorship because they rigged everywhere, wrote results and brought army and police to chase us away.

"Now there will be voting. They shouting and crying ‘police o, army o; INEC o just because they are scared of what they did to us (APC).

"President Buhari will not allow that happen. He will not allow any police man to stop anyone from voting.

"That person is there shouting ‘INEC, police’ while he was inside INEC building the day of election and they were writing results and we didn’t complain. Now he is shouting ‘INEC o, police o’ because he is afraid.

"But we’ll follow the law; we shall vote on that day and get our people to vote for us. If we win, we thank God.

"If he wins, we thank God. It will be free and fair. Let him stop crying because its too early. When a man starts crying, it means he is afraid.

"Did I cry about President Goodluck Jonathan? I didn’t cry, I came out to fight for my right. But this man is crying because of ordinary one police CSP every day.

"What do you call him, 'cry cry governor.' He is a governor with one agenda, namely ‘Amaechi."

The minister further said that when Wike sleeps and wakes, "he dreams of Amaechi".

The minister and Wike have unrelentingly brought serious allegations against each other.

In July 2017, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State (DSS), Musa Daura attempted to reconcile Amaechi and Wike but it failed.

The two resumed their war of words shortly after the botched peace accord.