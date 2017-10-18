Home > News > Local >

Amaechi :  Minister calls Wike a 'cry cry Governor'

Amaechi Minister calls Wike a 'cry cry Governor'

Amaechi said he never complained when former president Goodluck Jonathan victimised him, adding that Wike raises an alarm over everything.

  • Published:
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi play

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Transport, who formerly served as the Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has described his successor, Nyesom Wike as a "cry cry governor."

Amaechi said he never complained when former president Goodluck Jonathan victimised him. He said Wike raises an alarm over every little thing.

He stated this when he met members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Eleme kingdom, Rivers State.

The minister said that the coming governorship and other elections in the state will be fair and free.

He accused Wike of masterminding election mal-practices during the Jonathan adminsitration.

He said, "Fight for your right. I fought for my right (during the Jonathan’s administration) when the President was molesting and harassing me, I got up, mobilized Rivers People and we fought for our right.

"We would not have won Rivers governorship because they rigged everywhere, wrote results and brought army and police to chase us away.

"Now there will be voting. They shouting and crying ‘police o, army o; INEC o just because they are scared of what they did to us (APC).

"President Buhari will not allow that happen. He will not allow any police man to stop anyone from voting.

"That person is there shouting ‘INEC, police’ while he was inside INEC building the day of election and they were writing results and we didn’t complain. Now he is shouting ‘INEC o, police o’ because he is afraid.

"But we’ll follow the law; we shall vote on that day and get our people to vote for us. If we win, we thank God.

"If he wins, we thank God. It will be free and fair. Let him stop crying because its too early. When a man starts crying, it means he is afraid.

"Did I cry about President Goodluck Jonathan? I didn’t cry, I came out to fight for my right. But this man is crying because of ordinary one police CSP every day.

"What do you call him, 'cry cry governor.' He is a governor with one agenda, namely ‘Amaechi."

ALSO READ: I will complete all hospital projects abandoned by Amaechi - Wike

The minister further said that when Wike sleeps and wakes, "he dreams of Amaechi".

The minister and Wike have unrelentingly brought serious allegations against each other.

In July 2017, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State (DSS), Musa Daura attempted to reconcile Amaechi and Wike but it failed.

The two resumed their war of words shortly after the botched peace accord.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth N520m...bullet
2 Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsabullet
3 Fayose Ekiti state Governor rewards 2 officials with cars for unfair...bullet

Related Articles

Amaechi Minister inaugurates Committee to combat road crimes
Amaechi FG looking for $16 million to complete railway projects, says minister
Wike Rivers among safest states in Nigeria — NGE
Wike I will complete all hospital projects abandoned by Amaechi - Governor
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President says Garba Shehu is ignorant
Wike Governor says Lai Mohammed’s utterances are irresponsible
Buhari OPEC Secretary-General visits President in London
Amaechi Minister says Nigerians should ‘thank President Buhari’
Amaechi Minister sacks 11 rail station workers over social media complaints

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President submits 2018-2020 expenditure framework to Reps
Kachikwu meets Baru at the Economic Summit
NNPC Scandal Senate reportedly under pressure to drop probe
Gani Adams, Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) leader.
Gani Adams Aare Onakakanfo title will moderate my radicalism – OPC leader
Rotimi Amaechi
Amaechi Minister inaugurates Committee to combat road crimes