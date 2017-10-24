Abdulrasheed Maina :  Buhari receives full report on ex-pension boss’ reinstatement

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the full report on the return of ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

According to a report by PremiumTimes, the President who jetted out of the country for Niger, received the report through his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, as he directed earlier on Monday, October 23, 2017.

The receipt of the report from the office of the Head of Civil Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, was made known by the President's media aide, Femi Adesina.

Femi Adesina, confirmed that the Head of Service submitted the report to the president’s chief of staff on Monday evening as directed.

Adesina made this known on a live Channels Television news programme on Monday night.

This is coming after fresh documents were revealed by TheCable on how the Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazua and Winifred Oyo-Ita saw to the return of the wanted Pension boss.