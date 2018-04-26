Home > News > Local >

7 killed in herdsmen attack on church, primary school in Benue

In Benue 7 killed in suspected herdsmen attack on church, primary school

The attackers opened fire on people who were asleep in the church and school.

  • Published:
7 killed in suspected herdsmen attack on church, primary school in Benue play

Armed herdsman (illustration)

(National Daily )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least seven people have been killed after suspected herdsmen carried out attacks on a church and primary school in Logo local government area of Benue state on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

According to a report by TheCable, chairman of Logo LGA,  Richard Nyajo, said herdsmen were responsible for the attack.

He reported that the attackers wrecked havoc in three villages in Mbamondo clan on Thursday morning, opening fire on people who were asleep in the church and school.

He further disclosed that the victims of the attack were taking refuge at the church after they were displaced from their communities by violence.

The attack comes after a similar one occurred in St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East LGA on Tuesday, April 24, where suspected herdsmen killed two Catholic priests and 17 other worshipers.

President Muhammadu Buhari called the attack"vile, evil and satanic" which is "clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting."

Benue's herdsmen crisis

Benue has been troubled by violent attacks this year as a spate of attacks by suspected cattle herders have led to the death of over 200 victims.

24 people were killed during an attack carried out on March 5 by herdsmen in Omusu Edimoga, a village in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

The bodies of 73 men, women and children were buried at a mass burial ceremony organised by the state government on January 11 after several attacks by cattle herders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator hospitalised after jumping out of moving police vehiclebullet
2 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet
3 Melaye How Senator ended up unconscious in a hospital after escaping...bullet

Related Articles

In Benue Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in Guma hours after killing 19
Osinbajo Vice President says killings in Nigeria is devil's agenda
In Benue Troops burn down village in revenge for soldier's killing
Pulse Opinion Buhari without a script is an international embarrassment
Al-Makura IDPs stone Governor after herdsmen killed 32 in Nasarawa
In Benue Suspected herdsmen kill village head on farmland
In Benue Army kills 4 herdsmen, recovers police special ammunition
In Nasarawa Suspected herdsmen kill 32 Tiv villagers

Local

Buhari President asks Fulani youths to be like him and embrace education, shun violence
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
Melaye IGP shuns Senate invitation, goes to Bauchi
Buhari says Nigerian youths want everything for free
Buhari Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchase
President Muhammadu Buhari alights from the Presidential Aircraft after it landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi on April 26, 2018
Buhari President lands in Bauchi for 2-day visit