At least seven people have been killed after suspected herdsmen carried out attacks on a church and primary school in Logo local government area of Benue state on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

According to a report by TheCable, chairman of Logo LGA, Richard Nyajo, said herdsmen were responsible for the attack.

He reported that the attackers wrecked havoc in three villages in Mbamondo clan on Thursday morning, opening fire on people who were asleep in the church and school.

He further disclosed that the victims of the attack were taking refuge at the church after they were displaced from their communities by violence.

The attack comes after a similar one occurred in St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East LGA on Tuesday, April 24, where suspected herdsmen killed two Catholic priests and 17 other worshipers.

President Muhammadu Buhari called the attack"vile, evil and satanic" which is "clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting."

Benue's herdsmen crisis

Benue has been troubled by violent attacks this year as a spate of attacks by suspected cattle herders have led to the death of over 200 victims.

24 people were killed during an attack carried out on March 5 by herdsmen in Omusu Edimoga, a village in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.