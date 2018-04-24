Home > News > Local >

Herdsmen kill two Catholic priests, 17 worshipers in Benue

Herdsmen Cattle farmers kill two Catholic priests, 17 worshipers in Benue

Herdsmen reportedly killed two Catholic priests, 17 worshipers and burnt down the church in Benue.

A Fulani herding boy interacts with a cow in a field outside Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, on February 22, 2017, where long-standing tensions between herdsmen and farmers have flared up again

(AFP/File)
Herdsmen bearing arms attacked St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two Catholic priests and 17 other worshipers, according to a report by Punch newspaper.

The attack occurred in the early hours of April 24, 2018.

Punch also reports that the attackers burnt down over 100 houses during the onslaught and sacked the entire community.

The police is yet to confirm the incident. Police spokespersons weren’t picking up their phones when Pulse reached out.

Endless herdsmen attacks

Nigeria has been battling incessant herdsmen attacks in the food belt of north central States.

In January 2018, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom buried 73 of his citizens who had been killed by armed herdsmen, in one day.

The herders are opposed to the anti-grazing law in Benue and have taken up arms to resist the piece of legislation, the local press says.

This latest herdsmen attack on a church in Benue is coming just days after at least 32 Tiv villagers were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen who carried out coordinated attacks on several communities across Nasarawa state between Saturday, April 14 and Monday, April 16, 2018.

President Buhari has promised to defeat the marauding herders even though he is of the opinion that most of them are invaders from Libya.

Analysts are of the opinion that the herdsmen crisis could cost Buhari votes in the affected States in the 2019 election contest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

