news

Light a Candle, the Enough is Enough (EiE) fund raising dinner, held at the Harbor Point in Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

It was an event put together by EiE to raise funds for voter awareness, citizen engagement and advocacy—causes EiE has been passionate about for a decade now.

Event hosts, Richard Osuji and Lala Akindoju, did a good job getting the audience to pull out their chequebooks for the cause.

Auctioned off

At the event, dignitaries like Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano; Aliko Dangote, 2Baba, Banky W, Oby Ezekwesili, The Ighodalos, Tunde Bakare, Lanre Olusola, Ibukun Awosika, The Adeyemis, Aisha Oyebode, Tonye Cole, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Banke Meshida-Lawal, Omawumi, Jumoke Adenowo, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Mai Atafo, Leke Alder and Akin Oyebode were auctioned off.

The auction meant members of the audience bidding in exchange for spending quality time with the dignitaries and celebrities like Dangote and Ibukun Awoshika.

For instance, the winner of the Dangote bid would probably be flying in the private jet of Africa's wealthiest man, the event hosts said.

Money raised will be used for citizen advocacy and voter awareness ahead of forthcoming elections.

RSVP

Yemi Adamolekun who is Executive Director at EiE says, “While we are often branded as activists and critics, at the heart of what we started in 2010 was to build a generation of active citizens who understand the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and have made personal commitments to be individually responsible for the Nigeria we desire.

“The hope was, and still is, that this awareness and acceptance of individual responsibility will produce outcomes that will benefit the common good”.

Timi Dakolo, Aramide and 2face Idibia performed at the event to wild applause; while the auctions were largely successful. There was also plenty to eat and drink.

Singer Banky W told Pulse that young Nigerians have to do more to Register, Select credible candidates, Vote not fight, Protect your votes (RSVP).

“Nigeria is our country and it’s our responsibility to elect responsible and credible leaders to make it work”, Banky W said.

Gbenga Sesan, ED of Paradigm Initiative, spoke along similar lines when he said; "I will not give up on restoring Nigeria and while I engage in the often therapeutic activity of cursing the darkness, I will continue with the tough task of lighting a candle at the same time."

Nigeria heads to the ballot to elect new political leaders in February of 2019.