2 killd, 3 injured in petrol tanker accident in llorin

In llorin 2 killed, 3 injured in petrol tanker accident

Two persons were killed while three others were injured along Kwara Polytechnic road, Oyun, llorin, when NNPC petrol tanker lost control and fell on Wednesday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred when the petrol tanker driver was trying to avoid a taxi.

It took the combined team of personnel from the Police, FRSC and the State Fire Service over three hours to evacuate the two dead bodies trapped under the tanker.

The Head of the Fire prevention of the State Fire Service, Mr Waheed Yakub said the two victims were brothers and both drivers of the tanker.

Some personnel from the state Fire Service led by the Head of Fire prevention ensured that the tanker loaded with fuel did not ignite fire.

The FRSC Commander in Kwara, Mr Sunday Maku, while confirming the incident, said two people died while three others were seriously injured in the accident.

He said those who sustained injuries have been taken to the University of llorin Teaching Hospital for treatment, while the dead bodies have been taken to mortuary.

