In Anambra :  Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim

The Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) made this disclosure on Saturday in Awka while addressing newsmen.

The Police Command in Anambra said it has killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued a victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mrs Nkeiru Nwode, made this disclosure on Saturday in Awka while addressing newsmen.

Nwode, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said the victim, simply identified as Nnamdi, was kidnapped on Oct. 11, in a filling station at Obosi, near Onitsha, by four armed hoodlums.

According to her, N20 million was demanded as ransom but the detectives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the command trailed them as they were coming to collect the ransom on Oct. 13.

“As the hoodlums got to know that they were being trailed, they started attacking the police but two of the kidnappers were killed, while others escaped with bullet wounds,” Nwode said.

ALSO READ: How police officer almost killed journalist in Kogi

She said exhibits recovered from the suspects included one locally made pistol with two live cartridges, one cut to size single barrel gun, one unregistered Q-link motorcycle and a cell phone.

Nwode assured members of the public of the relentless efforts of the police in securing lives and property in the state.

