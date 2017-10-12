Wale Odunsi who is a deputy editor at DAILY POST, an online news platform, confronted death on Wednesday, October 11, when a mobile police personnel, Iliya Ali, attached to the Kogi Government House in Kogi, threatened to open fire on him.

Odunsi had travelled to the confluence State to honour an invitation for the rescheduled Kogi State Social Media Summit.

The programme was slated for Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th October, 2017.

Those invited were also scheduled to meet Governor Yahaya Bello at the Banquet Hall of the Government House.

Narrating the incident to Pulse, Odunsi said it was divine intervention that saved him from being killed.

He said: “I left the hotel I was some minutes before 11am. Before that, I called special assistant to the Governor on New Media, Joel Odaudu Minister, that I was on my way to the Govt. House.

“I got there and walked towards the gate. As I approached the gate directly opposite entrance of the Governor's wife office, one of the protocol officials wearing a White native charged towards me.

“In an unruly manner, he queried why I was trying to barge into the premises. So I asked: ‘Oga, you didn’t have to shout at me like that. I was only looking for who to ask for direction’.

“Apparently infuriated by my guts, he dragged and pushed me away. Within seconds, a mobile policeman got up and slapped me. He used abusive words and warned me to move away. But I kept asking what I did to warrant the treatment.

"At this point, the protocol officer and two mobile policemen were taking turns to hit me on the chest while pushing me backwards; one slapped me a second time.

“I calmly walked some meters away and called Joel, the Governor’s aide. As soon as he came, the security officials cornered him and were trying to change the story.

“I hurriedly strolled to where they were and insisted to know why I was being assaulted. By this time, one of the policemen I believe is superior and another man wearing a blue safari suit and white T-shirt warned me to leave the area or face the consequences.

“The policeman's eyes were bloodshot. He kept screaming that he will punish me mercilessly. So I called his name out, Iliya Ali: I told him to his face that I will report the incident to the appropriate authority.

“Once he heard his name, he reached for his holster and attempted to bring out his gun. He said I have eyes to see his name and mouth to mention his name so he will shut me up "now now", affirming his readiness to open fire.

Odunsi quotes the now irate policeman as saying: 'I will show you if na your mama, your papa or your any person you wan report me to give me name. I will deal with you anytime, anywhere I see you around this place'.

“He also asked the Governor’s aide to leave the scene so he can deal with me. All the while, he was trying to bring out his gun while the Governor’s aide was asking him to calm down.

“I sensed he might make real his threat so I hitched a ride and left the scene because only a fool will continue to argue with a man with a gun. I spoke to the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, who sent Kogi CP’s number. I tried to reach him but couldn’t but sent a text message. No response from him as I speak.

“I have left the State before my time is cut short. Kogi Police Command will hear from DAILY POST lawyers. Police brutality in Nigeria must be checked”.​

Pulse sought for a reaction from the Kogi State government, but officials weren't immediately available for comments before press time.