Tosa, from the stables of Cashcow Music Business(CCMB), titles this happy jam, 'Sequasa', as he features the underground veteran, Shira Mantana on this one.

'Sequasa', which was produced by Marshkalow, has a dynamic and definitely catchy feeling which makes you get addicted to it.



The dance music video with a feel of Afro-Pop infused and a little Makossa was directed by Moe Musa.

Enjoy.