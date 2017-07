Davina Oriakhi is out with a cool video for her self-love preaching Hip-hop and Soulful single 'Find self love self' (F.S.L.S).

The singer, poet and songwriter takes the visual interpretation of the song from a playful point of view as she passes across her message.

'F.S.L.S' is off her debut album "Love To A Mortal" set for release on Friday July 28, 2017.

The video was directed by Loraa White. Check on it.