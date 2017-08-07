Home > Movies >

Watch performances from 2nd round of The Voice Nigeria battles

The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 2nd round of battles

In the second round of The Voice Nigeria battles, 8 more contestants make it through to the next stage. Watch all the performance from the episode.

  • Published:
Team Waje's Wilson and Glowrie performed Babyface and Toni Braxton's "Every Woman" play

Team Waje's Wilson and Glowrie performed Babyface and Toni Braxton's "Every Woman"

(Facebook/TheVoiceNigeria )

The Voice Nigeria Top 16 blind audition performances from season 2
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battles
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Timi Dakolo is their favourite The Voice Nigeria coach so far
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 4th blind auditions
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 2nd blind auditions
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 5th blind auditions
The Voice Nigeria Season 2 kick off with blind auditions, watch performances
The Voice Nigeria Where are the former contestants now?
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 3rd blind auditions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The second round of The Voice Nigeria Battles aired on August 6, 2017.

On the second night of battles, six group of contestants confront each other, delivering performances with hopes of making it to the next phase of the competition; the Live Shows.

Six contestants made it to the next stage, and they were two steals by Yemi Alade and Timi Dakolo.

Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

play eam Timi's Blessed and Bada

1. Team Timi's Blessed and Bada performed Steve Wonder’s song titled “Signed, Sealed, Delivered”.

Bada was saved to proceed to the Live Shows, while Blessed exited the show.

WATCH BLESSED AND BADA'S PERFORMANCE

play

 

2. Yemi Alade chose Majeeka for the Lives after her "Toh Bad" battle with Wole.

Timi made the first steal of the night by choosing Wole.

WATCH MAJEEKA AND WOLE'S PERFORMANCE

play Team Patoranking's Nisa and Annie (Facebook/TheVoiceNigeria)

 

3. Team Patoranking's Nisa and Annie performed Labrinth's "Beneath Your Beautiful."

Patoranking chose Annie to proceed to the Lives.

WATCH NISA AND ANNIE'S PERFORMANCE

play Team Waje's Obichi and Zicsaloma (Facebook/TheVoiceNigeria)

4. Team Waje's Obichi and Zicsaloma performed Korede Bello ft Tiwa Savage’s song titled “Romantic”.

Waje picked Obichi for the Lives, ending Zicsaloma's journey.

WATCH OBICHI AND ZICSALOMA'S PERFORMANCE

play Team Patoranking's Hightee and Blessyn (Facebook/TheVoiceNigeria)

5. Team Patoranking's Hightee and Blessyn performed Jordin Sparks' "No Air."

Patoranking saved Hightee, sending Blessyn home.

WATCH HIGHTEE AND BLESSYN'S PERFORMANCE

play Wilson and Glowrie

6. Team Waje's Wilson and Glowrie performed Babyface and Toni Braxton's "Every Woman."

Waje saved Glowrie, while Yemi Alade stole Wilson.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Jenifa's Diary" Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of TV show...bullet
2 "Game of Thrones" GOT season 7, episode 4 leaks onlinebullet
3 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the...bullet

Movies

Catch Game of Thrones episodes on DStv for the rest of the season. (DStv)
"Game Of Thrones" Don’t miss epic #GoTS7 episodes on DStv
On The Real
"On The Real" Ebonylife is back with season 2 of TV series [Video]
Idris Elba's appearance in The Dark Tower is not enough to save the movie from being average
Pulse Movie Review The Dark Tower is not the King that was promised
kunle afolayan
Kunle Afolayan Movie producer reveals new TV series in the works