The second round of The Voice Nigeria Battles aired on August 6, 2017.

On the second night of battles, six group of contestants confront each other, delivering performances with hopes of making it to the next phase of the competition; the Live Shows.

Six contestants made it to the next stage, and they were two steals by Yemi Alade and Timi Dakolo.

Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

1. Team Timi's Blessed and Bada performed Steve Wonder’s song titled “Signed, Sealed, Delivered”.

Bada was saved to proceed to the Live Shows, while Blessed exited the show.

WATCH BLESSED AND BADA'S PERFORMANCE

2. Yemi Alade chose Majeeka for the Lives after her "Toh Bad" battle with Wole.

Timi made the first steal of the night by choosing Wole.

WATCH MAJEEKA AND WOLE'S PERFORMANCE

3. Team Patoranking's Nisa and Annie performed Labrinth's "Beneath Your Beautiful."

Patoranking chose Annie to proceed to the Lives.

WATCH NISA AND ANNIE'S PERFORMANCE

4. Team Waje's Obichi and Zicsaloma performed Korede Bello ft Tiwa Savage’s song titled “Romantic”.

Waje picked Obichi for the Lives, ending Zicsaloma's journey.

WATCH OBICHI AND ZICSALOMA'S PERFORMANCE

5. Team Patoranking's Hightee and Blessyn performed Jordin Sparks' "No Air."

Patoranking saved Hightee, sending Blessyn home.

WATCH HIGHTEE AND BLESSYN'S PERFORMANCE

6. Team Waje's Wilson and Glowrie performed Babyface and Toni Braxton's "Every Woman."

Waje saved Glowrie, while Yemi Alade stole Wilson.