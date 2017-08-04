Unreleased episode of Game of Thrones season 7 leaks online

Ahead of its TV debut on Sunday, August 6, 2017, the fourth episode of "Game of Thrones" leaked online.

The episode was published on a discussion board on Reddit via Google Drive, but was later removed for 'violating GoogleDrive’s TOS.'

According to The Verge, the leak is surprisingly not related to the hack that hit HBO early this week.

The leak reportedly came from a pay-TV distribution partner Star India, whose logo appeared as a watermark in the leaked copy which had a “for internal viewing only” text.

Comments on the discussion thread described the upcoming episode as "terrifying" and "intense."

Titled "The Spoils of War," the episode will see the return of Theon Greyjoy to Dragonstone, Arya's return to Winterfell and a desperate Dany, who has lost two of her allies.

At a running time of 50 minutes, the episode clocks as the shortest episode in the HBO drama’s history.

The penultimate season of the HBO show will end on August 27, 2017.

The final season of "Game of Thrones" will air in 2018.