Pulse Movies has put together all the performances from the 5th The Voice Nigeria Blind Auditions. Do you agree with the judges' decisions?
And as usual, coaches Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo and Waje punched the button, each picking up at least a new talent for their teams.
Yemi Alade added two talents to her team, Patoranking added three, Waje added two, while Timi added just one talent.
The bind auditions will come to an end next week, Sunday 23, 2017.
Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.
1. Ebube Obioma performed “Too Close” by Alex Clare which gets him 3 turns, and a spot on TeamPato.
2. Chukwuemeka Chike-Ezekpeazu performed “Sugar” by Maroon 5 which got him 2 turns and a spot on Team Patoranking.
WATCH CHUKWUEMEKA'S PERFORMANCE
3. Emuejevoke Efiokpene performed Coach Timi’s song “The Vow,” which got him on TeamPato.
WATCH EMUEJEVOKE'S PERFORMANCE
1. Grace Udoh performed “Be without you” by Mary J. Blige which got her a spot on TeamTimi.
1. Favour Johnson sings Yemi Alade’s “Kissing," which lands her a spot on her team.
2. Yimika performed “Ordinary People” by Cobhams Asuquo which got him 2 turns and a spot on Team Yemi.
1. Chuks Aniebonam performed “Shape of my heart' by Backstreet Boys and landed a spot on Team Waje.
2. Efezino performed “I’m with you” by Avril Lavigne which got her on Team Waje.
Who was your favourite from this week?