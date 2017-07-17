Home > Movies >

Pulse Movies has put together all the performances from the 5th The Voice Nigeria Blind Auditions. Do you agree with the judges' decisions?

  Published:
Chukwuemeka Chike-Ezekpeazu is a brother to Chike, who emerged the 1st runner-up in the premiere edition of The Voice Nigeria play

The Voice Nigeria returned for its fifth blind auditions on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

And as usual, coaches Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo and Waje punched the button, each picking up at least a new talent for their teams.

Yemi Alade added two talents to her team, Patoranking added three, Waje added two, while Timi added just one talent.

The bind auditions will come to an end next week, Sunday 23, 2017.

Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

play Ebube Obioma for Team Patoranking

 

Team Patoranking

1. Ebube Obioma performed “Too Close” by Alex Clare which gets him 3 turns, and a spot on TeamPato.

WATCH EBUBE'S PERFORMANCE

2. Chukwuemeka Chike-Ezekpeazu performed “Sugar” by Maroon 5 which got him 2 turns and a spot on Team Patoranking.

WATCH CHUKWUEMEKA'S PERFORMANCE

3. Emuejevoke Efiokpene performed Coach Timi’s song “The Vow,” which got him on TeamPato.

WATCH EMUEJEVOKE'S PERFORMANCE

play Grace Udoh
 

Team Timi

1. Grace Udoh performed “Be without you” by Mary J. Blige which got her a spot on TeamTimi.

WATCH UDOH'S PERFORMANCE

play Yimika performing “Ordinary People”

 

TEAM YEMI ALADE

1. Favour Johnson sings Yemi Alade’s  “Kissing," which lands her a spot on her team.

WATCH OFAVOUR'S PERFORMANCE

2. Yimika performed “Ordinary People” by Cobhams Asuquo which got him 2 turns and a spot on Team Yemi.

WATCH YIMIKA'S PERFORMANCE

play Chuks Aniebonam

TEAM WAJE

1. Chuks Aniebonam performed “Shape of my heart' by Backstreet Boys and landed a spot on Team Waje.

WATCH CHUKS' PERFORMANCE

2. Efezino performed “I’m with you” by Avril Lavigne which got her on Team Waje.

Who was your favourite from this week?

