Home > Movies >

Wale Ojo, Mary Urantha,  Charles Okocha "Sand Castle" Movie Premiere

"Sand Castle" Patrick Doyle, Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okoch movie premiere

Celebrities spotted at the "Sand Castle" include Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta,  Charles Okocha, Sophia Williams, Mimi Orjiekwe among others

  • Published:
play

'Husband Shopping' Watch movie review by Adenike Adebayo
Coming Soon! Majid Michel, Belinda Effah, Mary Uranta in Jafar
Photos Photos From Adaora Ukoh's Birthday Party
"Alter Ego" Split personalities meet in new poster featuring Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Star power doesn't guarantee automatic box office success of a Nollywood movie
"Fifty" Everything you should know about TV series
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress and producer, Sylvia Edem, premiered her romantic drama "Sand Castle" on the July 9, 2017 at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel.

Celebrities spotted at the event include Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta,  Charles Okocha, Sophia Williams, Mimi Orjiekwe among others.

 "Sand Castle" Movie Premiere play Mary Uranta at "Sand Castle" Movie Premiere (Pulse)

 

The movie "Sand Castle" delves into the challenges of a physically challenged lady adored and married by a 50-year-old businessman.

Sylvia plays the role of Timi, a young blind girl who finds favour in the eyes of a prominent man Ayade, played by Wale Ojo.

 "Sand Castle" Movie Premiere play Patrick Doyle at "Sand Castle" Movie Premiere (Pulse)

 

Also starring Shirley Igwe, Bassey Okon Bassey, Charles Okocha and Akiri Gift, Sands Castle is produced by Sylvia Edem and shot by 50th Film Academy owned by Mary uranta.

Directed by Edward Ukah, Sylvia noted that the decision to shoot a movie that will again address several issues faced by physically challenged was borne out of her experience with some physically challenged persons.

"Sand Castle" will premiere this 2017.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade talks about chemistry with Wale Ojo and Kunle...bullet
2 Nelsan Ellis "True Blood" actor died of alcohol withdrawal complicationsbullet
3 "Alter Ego" Insensitive producers reveal identity of sexually abused...bullet

Movies

"What Lies Within" Watch Tope Tedela, Ebele Okaro, Okey Uzoeshi in teaser
Tina Mba in "Isoken"
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Tina Mba is unarguably the best Nollywood actress of 2017, so far
Adesua Etomi as titular character in upcoming Kevin Nkem Nwankwor movie "Muna"
"Muna" 5 things you should know about movie featuring Adesua Etomi
Rita Dominic In praise of actress' versatile career