Actress and producer, Sylvia Edem, premiered her romantic drama "Sand Castle" on the July 9, 2017 at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel.

Celebrities spotted at the event include Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okocha, Sophia Williams, Mimi Orjiekwe among others.

The movie "Sand Castle" delves into the challenges of a physically challenged lady adored and married by a 50-year-old businessman.

Sylvia plays the role of Timi, a young blind girl who finds favour in the eyes of a prominent man Ayade, played by Wale Ojo.

Also starring Shirley Igwe, Bassey Okon Bassey, Charles Okocha and Akiri Gift, Sands Castle is produced by Sylvia Edem and shot by 50th Film Academy owned by Mary uranta.

Directed by Edward Ukah, Sylvia noted that the decision to shoot a movie that will again address several issues faced by physically challenged was borne out of her experience with some physically challenged persons.

"Sand Castle" will premiere this 2017.