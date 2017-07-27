Meet Idia Aisien, an international model and TV presenter

Of Nigerian and Cameroonian descent, Idia Aisien is an international model, television host and philanthropist.

Pulse Movies has put together 10 things to know about the young media personality, who kicked off a career at the age of 15.

1. She was born on July 4, 1991, to a Nigerian champagne, wine and spirits magnate father and a Cameroonian jeweler and philanthropist mother.

2. Aisien got signed to Beth Models at the age of 15 and also booked her first modelling job at the UNICEF Charity Fashion Show that same year.

3. She put her modelling career on hold for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with a minor in Business Administration from American University, Washington D.C.

4. She also has a Master’s Degree in International Public Relations and Global Corporate Communications from New York University.

5. Since graduation, she has worked with Discovery Communications, Fox5 News, The AARP Foundation and the Foreign Policy Initiative.

She also worked for the United Nations and had a successful with Atlas Mara; a financial services company.

6. In 2015, Idia made the decision to join the entertainment industry full-time. She quit her job and kicked off a career as a TV presenter.

7. She has hosted shows including The Mega Millions Lottery on Silverbird TV, You Got Issues, Rock the Runway and Style 101 (Africa’s answer to ‘Fashion Police’); all on SpiceTV.

8. As a Model, Idia has shot a commercial for LAN Airlines and worked on campaigns for BMW, Black Opal, Nivea and Sway Hair.

9. She has also walked the runway for an impressive list of notable designers at New York Fashion Week, Lagos Fashion and Design Week and Arise MBFW.

10. She will be launching quite a number of initiatives and philanthropic initiatives in the next few months.