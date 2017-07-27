Home > Movies >

Meet Idia Aisien, an international model and TV presenter

Idia Aisien 10 things you should know about TV host

Idia Aisien is an international model, television host and philanthropist, who was born 25 years ago. Here are 10 things you should know about her.

  • Published:
Idia Aisien play

Idia Aisien

Toolz Media personality lands a new show
"Lotanna" Somkhele Iyamah, Adesua Etomi, Adunni Ade attend old school themed premiere
"Moments" Is love blind? Watch hosts discuss different stages
Eku Edewor 1st look at TV host, baby on Genevieve Magazine's Feb cover
Idia Aisien TV host and model sheds light on her career and passion for giving back
Idia Aisien Popular model flaunts gorgeous shape in new photos
Idia Aisien TV host is a fierce muse for Genevieve Magazine editorial
Idia Aisien TV girl/Model does tribal look for Zen Magazine's Feb. cover
"Lotanna" Cast attend media screening of movie
Vanguard Allure Tallulah Doherty, Mimi Onalaja, Taje Prest, Idia Asien cover latest edition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Of Nigerian and Cameroonian descent, Idia Aisien is an international model, television host and philanthropist.

Pulse Movies has put together 10 things to know about the young media personality, who kicked off a career at the age of 15.

1. She was born on July 4, 1991, to a Nigerian champagne, wine and spirits magnate father and a Cameroonian jeweler and philanthropist mother.

2. Aisien got signed to Beth Models at the age of 15 and also booked her first modelling job at the UNICEF Charity Fashion Show that same year.

play Idia Aisien

 

3. She put her modelling career on hold for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with a minor in Business Administration from American University, Washington D.C.

4. She also has a Master’s Degree in International Public Relations and Global Corporate Communications from New York University.

play Idia Aisien

5. Since graduation, she has worked with Discovery Communications, Fox5 News, The AARP Foundation and the Foreign Policy Initiative.

She also worked for the United Nations and had a successful with Atlas Mara; a financial services company.

6. In 2015, Idia made the decision to join the entertainment industry full-time. She quit her job and kicked off a career as a TV presenter.

play Idia Aisien

 

7. She has hosted shows including The Mega Millions Lottery on Silverbird TV, You Got Issues, Rock the Runway and Style 101 (Africa’s answer to ‘Fashion Police’); all on SpiceTV.

8. As a Model, Idia has shot a commercial for LAN Airlines and worked on campaigns for BMW, Black Opal, Nivea and Sway Hair.

play Idia Aisien

 

9. She has also walked the runway for an impressive list of notable designers at New York Fashion Week, Lagos Fashion and Design Week and Arise MBFW.

10. She will be launching quite a number of initiatives and philanthropic initiatives in the next few months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Nollywood 'Healthy' Yoruba actor found dead in sitting positionbullet
2 Wizkid Pop singer is a big fan of Nollywoodbullet
3 "Game of Thrones" Showrunners explain the confusing Arya's direwolf...bullet

Movies

Remi Oshodi Surutu is back on set after her daughter's death
Remi Oshodi Surutu Actress back on set after daughter's death
Living In Bondage
Nollywood The good old days of spiritual thrillers
The Voice Nigeria season 2 coaches
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Timi Dakolo is their favourite coach so far
Living in Bondage poster
#ThrowbackThursday What was the 1st Nollywood movie you ever saw?