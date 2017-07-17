Nollywood actress, Yvonne Enakhena has premiered her debut movie as a producer, "Trace."

A private screening was held for the movie at Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, July 14, 2017.

The event had in attendance the cast and crew of the movie including Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bayray Mcnwizu, Gregory Ojefua, David Jones David, Olu Alvin and Yinka Pearce among others.

"Trace," which debuts on July 28, 2017, features Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bayray Mcwinzu, Gregory Ojefua, Yinka Pearce among others.

Produced by White Dove Productions and directed by Olu Alvin, "Trace" was set and shot in Lagos, Nigeria.

The story follows a couple plagued by the dark secrets of their pasts that pose a threat to their new married life.

Yvonne Enakhena got her major breakthrough in 2015, after her performance in the series ‘Hotel Majestic’ where she played the role of Jeme.