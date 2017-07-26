UN condemns attacks on IDPs camps in Borno

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the July 24 suicide attacks on two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps near Maiduguri, Borno.

A statement issued by Farhan Haq, Guterress deputy spokesperson, said the UN scribe expressed concern over the terrorist acts.

The statement was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja,

On Monday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the death of four IDPs after suicide bombers attacked IDPs camps at Dalori in Maiduguri.

The agency said 15 other IDPs were wounded when a male suicide bomber infiltrated one of the camps and detonated the explosive strapped to his body.

It said that a female suicide bomber was shot by security men when she attempted to cross the perimeter fence of the second IDP camp.

Guterres expressed concern that the attacks were targeted at people who had already fled their homes as a result of Boko Haram violence.

The Secretary-General extended his condolences to the people and Government of Nigeria for the loss of lives.

He wished the wounded persons quick recovery and called for those responsible for the heinous act to be swiftly brought to justice.

The UN scribe restated the support of the UN to the government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism in observance of international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law.